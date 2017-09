(WFLA) People across the Tampa Bay area are taking no chances with the monster storm named Irma.

They are gassing up, boarding up and shoring up.

Lines snaked around the parking lot at Taylor Park in Largo as people waited their turn filling sand bags.

Plywood is also in high demand, along with gasoline and bottled water.

Many gas stations had long lines of car and truck owners waiting to top off their tanks.

