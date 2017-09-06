Public to hear from head of new pot regulatory board

BOSTON (AP) — The state’s top marijuana regulator will speak publicly for the first time since being named to chair the newly-created Cannabis Control Commission.

Steven Hoffman is scheduled to meet with reporters on Wednesday and is likely to face questions about his own opposition to last November’s ballot question that legalized recreational pot in Massachusetts. Hoffman, a retired business executive, voted against the measure but has yet to reveal his reasons for doing so, or say whether revisions later made to the law by the Legislature have softened his position.

Pro-legalization advocates are calling on Hoffman and others on the five-member commission who opposed Question 4 to declare publicly that they will not seek to impede or delay implementation of the law.

The panel will regulate both recreational and medical marijuana.