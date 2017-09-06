Poppy the pup returned to Dakin Humane Society

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Poppy, the four-month-old puppy taken from the Dakin Humane Society, has been returned.

According to a posting on Dakin’s Facebook page, Poppy “looks great” and was happily welcomed back by staff at the Union Street shelter in Springfield. Little information about how Poppy was returned is available at this time while the investigation is ongoing.

Poppy isn’t available for adoption just yet, but according to Dakin, she is getting plenty of love and attention.

The humane society expressed their thanks to the Springfield Police Department and to those who spread the message about Poppy.

