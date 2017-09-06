Peter Pan Bus Lines makes move to Union Station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The Peter Pan bus terminal at Union Station is open for business, and passengers are pleased with how the first day is going.

Shannon Coleman lives in Springfield, but is from New York. She says that the refurbished Union Station is so nice that it reminds her of Manhattan’s iconic Grand Central Station.

“It’s modern and anything new is nice”, she said.

But any first day isn’t without its kinks. Paula Branch comes to the Brimfield Fair every year from North Carolina, and was familiar with the old bus station. She walked toward the PVTA buses before she finally made it to the correct Peter Pan bus.

“Just for people like me who are not familiar with the station, a couple more signs to let you know”, she says. “I was at the wrong bus terminal, so they directed me where to go, but it’s beautiful.”

Peter Pan employees told 22News that operationally, everything is running smoothly for the first day. But some passengers told 22News that once they got to the new building, they weren’t sure where to go to buy a ticket.

One woman who didn’t wish to be on camera asked us to show her where to buy a ticket, because the booth is around the corner from the waiting area.

The Marketing Director for Peter Pan said that they have asked the city to put up temporary signs to direct people in the building where to go. She also said that they are working with Union Station to change the permanent signs in the building to make them more clear.