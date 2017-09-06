Passenger killed in Springfield car crash identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The person killed in a single-car crash on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield over the weekend has been identified as a 25 year-old man from Westfield.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that Brandon Robert died in Sunday afternoon’s crash near Berkshire Avenue and Harvey Street.

Robert was the passenger inside the Ford Mustang, which crash near the intersection of Berkshire Avenue and Harvey Street at around 1:00 P.M. Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that they had to use hydraulic tools to pry open a car door to get Robert and the car’s driver out.

The driver of the car was also taken to Baystate Medical Center following the crash. The identity and current condition of the driver has not been released at this time.

Leydon says that Springfield police and the DA’s office’s Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit are still looking into what led up to the crash.