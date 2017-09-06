Minor earthquake reported in Athol Tuesday night

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – Athol Police received multiple calls about a loud bang that sounded like an explosion in town late Tuesday night.

Athol Police Officer Craig Deveneau told 22News the calls came in around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

A 22News viewer said it felt like an earthquake and sent two screenshots of alerts through ReportIt.

Officer Deveneau said he “personally didn’t feel anything” and had no idea what could have caused the loud bang.

22News checked the U.S. Geological Survey website, and the U.S.G.S. confirmed there was a magnitude 1.7 earthquake centered in Athol Tuesday night.

A 1.7 Earthquake would likely cause no damage. There were no reports of damage.

