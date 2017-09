EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Milling and paving work is scheduled to begin on two major roadways in East Longmeadow Wednesday.

Roy Esposito, operations manager for the East Longmeadow DPW, told 22News Palmer Paving will be working on Kibbe and Mill Roads through September. The work is scheduled to last from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. during the week.

Palmer Paving plans to have the work finished by October 2nd.