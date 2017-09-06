MassDOT: Redesigned New England Patriots license plate to be available Thursday

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – New England Patriots fans will soon be able to support their team on their license plate.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles announced on Wednesday that a new redesigned Patriots license plate will be available Thursday.

You will pay a registration fee of $60 and then pay a special plate renewal fee of $40 every two years.



“The Registry is excited to offer our customers this newly redesigned New England Patriots license plate,” Registrar of Motor Vehicles Erin Deveney stated in a news release to 22News. “The new plate will help to raise awareness and funding for a notable cause while also allowing fans to show their support for our five-time Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots.”



The license plate highlights the team’s five Super Bowl championships.

“We are very excited to give our fans in Massachusetts the opportunity to showcase their Patriots pride by celebrating what was unequivocally the sweetest Super Bowl victory in our team’s history,” Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft also stated in the news release.

You can get the license plate at the RMV’s in the state or online at the RMV’s website.

The money from the redesigned plates will benefit the New England Patriots Foundation. The foundation will receive $28 of the $40 initial special plate fee and the full $40 special plate fee at renewal.

MassDOT said the foundation will match all of the donated funds to help support charities across the state.

The old Patriots license plates will no longer be available but will remain valid.

Click here for more information about the new Patriots plates >>>>