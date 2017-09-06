Massachusetts church worker jailed on child pornography charges

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — An employee of a Massachusetts church has been arrested on charges that he possessed and distributed child pornography depicting children as young as 2.

The Lowell Sun reports that 37-year-old Russell Graham was a part-time administrative assistant at First United Baptist Church in Lowell when he was arrested.

The church’s pastor told police Graham never had access to children at the church, which operates a Sunday school.

Police say the investigation into Graham began after a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen said he had received child porn from an online account linked to Graham.

Investigators say they found hundreds of images of child porn at his house.

Graham is being held on $25,000 cash bail. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Information from: The (Lowell, Mass.) Sun, http://www.lowellsun.com