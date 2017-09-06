Marijuana commission chair confident in board

BOSTON (WWLP) – Marijuana retail sales in Massachusetts are expected to begin in the summer of next year.

Sixty-four year-old Steven Hoffman is serving as the chair of the Cannabis Control Commission, a five-member panel that oversees regulations, licenses, and studies of the legal marijuana industry. A majority of the commission’s members actually opposed the legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes in last year’s statewide vote, but Hoffman told 22News he doesn’t think this will be an impediment.

“I don’t believe any one of them would have taken the job if they felt they weren’t able to faithfully implement the law. They are committed to do everything possible to implement the law successfully and on time,” Hoffman said.

The commission must set regulations, guidelines, and protocol for issuing licenses no later than March 15, 2018, as called for by the state’s marijuana law.

Under the law, the commission will begin accepting applications for licenses no later than April 1, 2018.