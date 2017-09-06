Man with BB gun charged in West Springfield road rage incident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police arrested a man who allegedly pointed a BB gun at people during a road rage incident.

West Springfield police posted on their official Facebook page that Gabriel Rodriguez of Springfield was arrested Saturday on a charge of assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

Police say that officers working at the Riverdale Shops received multiple complaints about a man threatening another man with a gun. Officers determined that Rodriguez had threatened people inside another car with a BB gun, but the gun looked like a real pistol, and those who were being threatened had believed it to be authentic.