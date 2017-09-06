Man accused of shooting through pharmacy door arrested

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police say that they have arrested a man accused of shooting his way into a closed pharmacy in order to steal drugs.

According to state police, Reed Sturman, 26, of Killingworth, was identified as the suspect in Monday morning’s heist at the Killingworth Family Pharmacy. State troopers and city police were able to locate Sturman in Hartford, where he was arrested Tuesday.

Surveillance images released by police showed a man with a high-powered rifle at the pharmacy at around 5:00 that morning. Troopers say the suspect fired several rounds into the glass front door to get inside the building, and then fired more shots at an interior door in order to reach the area where the drugs were kept.

Police have not disclosed the amount or the type of drugs stolen in the incident.

Sturman is charged with first-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, criminal mischief, criminal use of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. He was held on $250,000 bond and arraigned in court in Middletown Tuesday.

Killingworth Pharmacy Heist View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Image Courtesy: Connecticut State Police Image Courtesy: Connecticut State Police Image Courtesy: Connecticut State Police Reed Sturman, 26, of Killingworth, Connecticut, is accused of using a rifle to shoot his way into a closed pharmacy, in order to steal drugs. Image Courtesy: Connecticut State Police