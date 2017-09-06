Local residents waiting for Hurricane Irma to pass Puerto Rico; eager to contact families

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Puerto Rico is being sparred from Hurricane Irma’s 185 mile per hour winds, but the island suffered a glancing blow from the historic storm Wednesday night.

The Category 5 hurricane has already claimed lives, and people here in Western Massachusetts said it will be a scary night for their families in Puerto Rico waiting for the storm to pass.

Caribbean Islands were cut off from communication water, and power after Hurricane Irma’s powerful winds and heavy rains roared through Wednesday. With winds in excess of 180 miles per hour, the Category 5 Hurricane Irma began pounding Puerto Rico Wednesday night.

Family members are worried for their loved ones on the island.

Jesus Colon of Springfield told 22News, “That’s the main thing I worry about, power, and that their food is going to get old. Scared a little bit yeah. Hopefully I can get in touch with them, but if not I’m just going to pray for them.”

Hurricane Irma claimed two lives as it swept through the Carribean, and as it hits Puerto Rico, people are praying their families will be safe.

Hurricane Irma could claim more lives. While many residents in Puerto Rico headed to shelters ahead of the storm, Denise Ramos of Holyoke told 22News she fears for her father, who stayed behind to help his sister, “He wants to make sure that she is safe, and her husband is safe, so he didn’t seek shelter anywhere, he decided to stay home, which is kind of worrisome for us, because the house is not really stable for hurricanes at that wind, so, it’s pretty scary.”

Holyoke City Councilor Nelson Roman said the Puerto Rican community will begin seeking support to send medical and construction professionals to the island after the storm.