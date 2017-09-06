Last Air Force C-5A to leave Westover Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This week marks the end of an era at Westover Air Reserve Base, as the U.S. Air Force’s last C-5A Galaxy is scheduled to take its final flight.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Westover Public Affairs, the C-5A will leave Westover Thursday morning and head to the Air Force boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, where it will retire.

Airmen with the 439th Airlift Wing have flown both A and B model C-5s at Westover since 1987. The reserve base’s B models were sent to Lockheed Martin to be upgraded into C-5M Super Galaxy models.

With the departure of C-5A tail 0461, Westover will only be flying the upgraded M models. The base’s first C-5M arrived at Westover in June.

