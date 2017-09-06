Incorporating eggplant into dinner & dessert

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Cooking with vegetables doesn’t have to be boring, it can be delicious! Cathie Cappa, Owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, showed us how to incorporate eggplant into dinner & dessert!
Ratatouille Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp. Olive Oil
- 1 onion, thinly sliced
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 small eggplant, diced
- 1 small zucchini, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 4 plum tomatoes, diced
- 1 tsp Kosher Salt
- 1/2 c fresh basil leaves
- black pepper
Cooking Directions:
- Heat olive oil in pan, add onion and garlic.
- Sautee until onions are soft.
- Add in all the diced vegetables along with the salt & pepper.
- Cook until tender.
- Add in fresh basil leaves and stir until combined. Serve warm as is or with pasta or rice!
Chocolate Aubergine Cake Ingredients:
- 1 lb of eggplant that has been peeled, diced and cooked in a splash of water on the stove.
- 10.5 ounces of 70% dark chocolate, chopped
- 2 oz ground almonds or walnuts
- 1.5 ounces of good quality cocoa powder
- 3 medium eggs
- 7 ounces of local honey
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp of salt
- 1 tablespoon of brandy
Cooking Directions:
- Take warm, cooked eggplant and put into food processor.
- Puree until smooth.
- Add in chopped chocolate.
- The warm eggplant will melt the chocolate.
- Puree again until no lumps remain.
- Combine all other ingredients into a bowl.
- Whisk together well. It will get slightly bubbly.
- Add in chocolate eggplant mixture and fold until well combined.
- Pour ingredients into a 9 inch cake pan lined with parchment and oiled.
- Bake at 350 for 30 minutes.