Incorporating eggplant into dinner & dessert

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Cooking with vegetables doesn’t have to be boring, it can be delicious! Cathie Cappa, Owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, showed us how to incorporate eggplant into dinner & dessert!

Ratatouille Ingredients:

3 Tbsp. Olive Oil

1 onion, thinly sliced

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 small eggplant, diced

1 small zucchini, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

4 plum tomatoes, diced

1 tsp Kosher Salt

1/2 c fresh basil leaves

black pepper

Cooking Directions:

Heat olive oil in pan, add onion and garlic.

Sautee until onions are soft.

Add in all the diced vegetables along with the salt & pepper.

Cook until tender.

Add in fresh basil leaves and stir until combined. Serve warm as is or with pasta or rice!

Chocolate Aubergine Cake Ingredients:

1 lb of eggplant that has been peeled, diced and cooked in a splash of water on the stove.

10.5 ounces of 70% dark chocolate, chopped

2 oz ground almonds or walnuts

1.5 ounces of good quality cocoa powder

3 medium eggs

7 ounces of local honey

2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp of salt

1 tablespoon of brandy

Cooking Directions:

Take warm, cooked eggplant and put into food processor.

Puree until smooth.

Add in chopped chocolate.

The warm eggplant will melt the chocolate.

Puree again until no lumps remain.

Combine all other ingredients into a bowl.

Whisk together well. It will get slightly bubbly.

Add in chocolate eggplant mixture and fold until well combined.

Pour ingredients into a 9 inch cake pan lined with parchment and oiled.

Bake at 350 for 30 minutes.