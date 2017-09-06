Incorporating eggplant into dinner & dessert

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Cooking with vegetables doesn’t have to be boring, it can be delicious! Cathie Cappa, Owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, showed us how to incorporate eggplant into dinner & dessert!

Ratatouille Ingredients:

  • 3 Tbsp. Olive Oil
  • 1 onion, thinly sliced
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 small eggplant, diced
  • 1 small zucchini, diced
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 4 plum tomatoes, diced
  • 1 tsp Kosher Salt
  • 1/2 c fresh basil leaves
  • black pepper

Cooking Directions:

  • Heat olive oil in pan, add onion and garlic.
  • Sautee until onions are soft.
  • Add in all the diced vegetables along with the salt & pepper.
  • Cook until tender.
  • Add in fresh basil leaves and stir until combined. Serve warm as is or with pasta or rice!

 

Chocolate Aubergine Cake Ingredients:

  • 1 lb of eggplant that has been peeled, diced and cooked in a splash of water on the stove.
  • 10.5 ounces of 70% dark chocolate, chopped
  • 2 oz ground almonds or walnuts
  • 1.5 ounces of good quality cocoa powder
  • 3 medium eggs
  • 7 ounces of local honey
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp of salt
  • 1 tablespoon of brandy

Cooking Directions:

  • Take warm, cooked eggplant and put into food processor.
  • Puree until smooth.
  • Add in chopped chocolate.
  • The warm eggplant will melt the chocolate.
  • Puree again until no lumps remain.
  • Combine all other ingredients into a bowl.
  • Whisk together well. It will get slightly bubbly.
  • Add in chocolate eggplant mixture and fold until well combined.
  • Pour ingredients into a 9 inch cake pan lined with parchment and oiled.
  • Bake at 350 for 30 minutes.

Related Posts