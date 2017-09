HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking to identify the man and woman seen in the photos.

Holyoke police said the two are suspects wanted in connection with a larceny over $250 at the Sunglass Hut store in the Holyoke Mall.

Police said two stole 4 pair of sunglasses worth over $1000.

You are asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6940, if you have any information.