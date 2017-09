HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley police are looking to identify a man and a woman they believe are involved with recent car break-ins in town.

According to the police department’s official Facebook page, the break-ins have happened in the area of Woodlawn Road. The two suspects can be seen in surveillance images looking in car windows.

If you recognize either suspect or have any information, you’re asked to call police at 413-584-0883.