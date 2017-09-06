Gray House fundraiser kicked-off at Hot Table

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gray House food pantry in Springfield is getting closer to its fundraising goal of $20,000.

They are raising the money through the month of September as part of the third-annual “Fill the Plate, Feed a Family” program to support their food pantry operations.

Their efforts kicked-off at the Hot Table in Tower Square Wednesday, where 20% of all proceeds will benefit the Gray House if patrons present the cashier with a Gray House fundraising flyer.

“Well, I feel like there’s other people in need, you know. I have a little bit, why not give what I can to help the next person who needs it more than I?” Fernando Vasquez of Springfield said.

Mayor Domenic Sarno did his part Wednesday, presenting a $100 contribution to Gray House Executive Director Teresa Spaziani-Liberto.