Granby Bow and Gun Club ordered to shutdown for multiple violations

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granby Bow and Gun Club has been ordered to shut down its controversial rifle range.

The town said the Bow and Gun Club made changes without proper permits and has been a hot topic since.

Belchertown and Granby neighbors have been complaining about hearing gunshots, for nearly two years. Tuesday night, the Granby select board unanimously voted to shut down the gun club’s rifle range.

“The gun club has operated in town for nearly seven decades, before any zoning by-laws existed in Granby,” Christopher Martin, Town Administrator said. “Therefore, grandfathering them in to operate, but not expand without a permit, which must be approved by the town first. It’s just one of three violations the town found.”

The club built a nine stall shooter shed. It had a permit, but it had expired and they also expanded without permits.

They also created a 1000 yard plus high powered rifle range and did not get a special permit. A neighbor told 22News, he still has safety concerns.

“That’s one of the biggest things, if they miss the target and it goes on somebody else’s land, which means it could hit somebody else,” Robin LaBorde told 22News.

22News tried contacting the gun club and its president, but, both numbers were not in service. The town is issuing a cease and desist order.

The town administrator said the gun club has the right appeal.

The town will be conducting an environmental noise study to see if the gun club is violating any noise bylaws.