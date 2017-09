CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – We all probably remember this from when we were kids, but, as it turns out, when parents ask their kids, “Soooo how was your day?”….It doesn’t always work. Zilch. Nothing. And, understandably, it really hurts when your child won’t tell you about his day. However, blogger NJ Rongner, from ACookieBeforeDinner.com, came to give you some alternatives.

Advertisement