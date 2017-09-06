General Pierce Bridge still a long away from major repairs

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP)- The Department of Transportation has been making minor repairs to the General Pierce Bridge in Franklin County.

The General Pierce Bridge crosses the Connecticut River connecting Greenfield and Montague. MassDOT crews were conducting concrete deck repairs on the bridge last Thursday. The bridge has been determined to be structurally deficient and the road surface needs work.

Adella Campbell of Turners Falls said, “Everytime I go over there I think I’m going to wreck my car, but what are you going to do, it’s either that or a long way around.”

The $18 million dollar construction project on the bridge is currently in the design phase. The MassDOT project will be funded through the 2019 Transportation Improvement Program for the Franklin Regional Council of Governments.

Construction on the bridge begins in the spring of 2020.