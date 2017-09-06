Gas prices still rising after Hurricane Harvey

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices have soared since Hurricane Harvey hit Texas. Prices jumped .44 cents a gallon in just one week in Massachusetts.

AAA said drivers are paying an average of $2.70 per gallon.

In addition to flooding in southeast Texas, the hurricane knocked out Gulf Coast oil refineries.

But drivers are being told the post-Harvey price spike should be temporary.

Stacy Hunter, a Chicopee resident, told 22News, “Honestly I wish they were going down instead of up, but I need gas regardless to get to work so I’ll continue pumping gas.”

Massachusetts gas prices are .05 cents higher than the national average, and .59 cents a gallon more than we were paying a year ago.

Diesel is selling at an average of $2.74 per gallon, while premium gas is going for an average of $3.04 per gallon.