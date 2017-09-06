Florida braces for Irma as storm batters Caribbean

MIAMI, Flor. (CNN) – Hurricane Irma is a powerful Category 5 storm, causing significant damage already as is approaches Puerto Rico.

Florida Governor Rick Scott says citizens should be getting all the supplies they need now – and in some cases, they should be preparing to evacuate.

As Floridians prepare for a potentially devastating hurricane this weekend… Irma is already wrecking havoc in the Caribbean. The four strongest buildings in the island of St. Martin have been destroyed, according to the French Interior Minister.

Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic may soon be impacted, with sustained winds of 185 miles per hour.

“The storm is bigger, faster and stronger than Hurricane Andrew, said Governor Rick Scott.

Florida Governor Rick Scott is urging those in his state to strictly follow directions from local officials. Residents in Broward and Monroe Counties already have mandatory evacuation orders in place. Officials are encouraging those in low-lying areas to move inland to higher ground.

“We are being very aggressive in our preparation for this storm and every Floridian should take this seriously and be aggressive to protect their family,” said Governor Scott.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says FEMA is ready to assist but if his state gets a direct hit, first responders may be delayed.

“Look at the track of the storm. As it pushes north through Florida, potentially, FEMA is not going to be able to get down here until the storm clears. And then we have to see what the conditions of the roads are,” said Senator Rubio.

While it’s still too early for forecasters to pinpoint exactly where Irma is heading next, residents are taking no chances.

“I initially was going to stay, however, I have a home in Orlando I need to protect as well, so I’m heading north,” said one resident.