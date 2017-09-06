Flood insurance can save home owners thousands

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re thinking about investing in flood insurance, agents say you should act sooner rather than later.

Agents with MetLife Insurance in West Springfield told 22News flood insurance policies take 30 days to go into effect, so you shouldn’t wait for heavy rains before looking into purchasing a policy.

They also said policies can save people thousands by not only covering damage to the home, but many of the costly items inside it.

Paul Zielenski told 22News, “The interesting thing is that finished basements are never covered under a flood insurance policy, but the contents are that are specific to the operation of the home, such as the furnace, electrical system, as well as your washer and dryer.”

MetLife Agents told 22News they see a lot of flood insurance claims in late summer and fall.