“Feed a Pet, Help a Vet” pet food collection drive for USO service members

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man with a love of animals and the armed services, is collecting pet food for USO service members.

It’s the third year, Will Jubinville is doing his part to help our brave troops and the pets they love.

The pet food drive, is called, “Feed a Pet, Help a Vet.” They’re collecting pet food for all pets of servicemen and women. Jubinville said that it’s the least he can do to say, “Thank you.”

“This is just a small way I can help. I wish I was a member of one branch or another but no, I can say I really do feel a part of that brotherhood but this is just a nice way to help in anyway I can,” said Jubinville.

An assistant veterinarian tech, Jubinville told 22News he got the idea from his uncle, a former USO president.

Since “Feed a Pet, Help a Vet” started 3 years ago, Jubinville has collected more than a thousand pounds of pet food. At the end of September, all the pet food will be dropped off at the Westover USO station.