Drug dealer’s sneakers hit the auction block

(WCMH/NBC News) Dozens of pairs of sneakers confiscated in a recent drug raid will soon hit the auction block in Newark, Ohio.

The shoes, 67 pair including many that were never worn, were found in the home of Kenya Davis by the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Davis was sentenced in August to 11 years in prison for possession of cocaine and trafficking.

“When these drug cases like this when we get a seizure it goes to public sale and that money goes right back into our trust fund. That money goes right back into drug enforcement that takes that burden off of these individual agencies and makes us more effective. You need everything from the undercover equipment to the training to the fleet of vehicles whatever it might be, all that’s an expense that these seizures help us maintain on a daily basis,” says Licking County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Paul Cortright.

