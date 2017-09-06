Dr. Phil – “My mom is the worst mom in history!”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Elora claims her mother, Vicki, is sometimes “the worst mom in history” and acts more like a selfie-taking teenager than a responsible parent.

When Elora was growing up, she says Vicki, who has her master’s degree in clinical psychology, took the easy way out when

it came to dealing with the stress of Elora’s difficult teen years.

She claims that her mother put her in the psych ward three times and even put her in foster care.

Elora says she is now worried about her 8-year-old brother and 8-year-old niece who are currently living with her mother.

She says she’s “fearful history will repeat itself.” Elora asks Dr. Phil to help her and her mom.

