College leaders concerned about DACA program ending

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts has joined several states that filed a lawsuit against President Trump’s decision to roll back the DACA program. 22News discovered how many students this could impact.

It’s about 10,000 students in Massachusetts, and the leaders of our state Universities are pushing Congress to find a fix before the program expires in six months.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA Program will end in six months if Congress fails to fix it. DACA allows illegal immigrants who entered the United States as minors to get a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation. Ludlow’s George Kudla became a U-S Citizen after arriving from Poland when he was 16.

“I think basically what they should do any kid that is under 18 should be allowed to stay but with the premonition that once you turn 18 you either become a citizen of this country or you go back to where you originally came from,” said Kudla.

There’s a dozen or so students at Westfield State University and 10,000 across the Commonwealth that could be impacted if this program ends. Westfield State President Ramon Torrecilha believes that Congress with act on it.

“We’re calling on Congress to get back to work and put an end to this tragedy,” said Torrecilha.

President Torrecilha wants the state to extend in-state tuition to students who previously qualified for DACA to continue their education. He told 22News Congress needs to find a way to replace the program.

“President Trump on a number of occasions has spoke about the plight of these young people with compassion and it is cruel to terminate DACA without a policy to replace it,” said Torrecilha.

15 Attorneys General, including Maura Healey filed a federal lawsuit today to stop the President’s decision to roll back DACA