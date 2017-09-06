Chicopee awarded more than $700K to improve drinking water

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee received more than $700,000 in loan forgiveness to improve their drinking water, and keep from polluting local rivers.

One of the state loans will help prevent sewer water from overflowing into the Connecticut, and Chicopee Rivers.

The goal is to keep sewage from mixing with stormwater, resulting in cleaner storm water being released into the rivers.

The other loan will pay for water main repairs and upgrades to ensure their drinking water is clean and safe.

“I definitely do think it’s a good idea,” Paulo Martins told 22News. “They needed to do some work and make sure everything’s running right.”

Hadley also received loan forgiveness for a project aimed at improving their water system reliability.