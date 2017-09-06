Bracing for Irma; residents checking on family in Puerto Rico

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Irma is taking aim at Puerto Rico. 22News talked to residents checking on their family on the U.S. island territory.

It’s not expected to be a direct hit, but Hurricane Irma, one of the strongest storms ever recorded, is expected to do serious damage.

The eyes of the nation are on Irma as her eye continues to spin in the Caribbean. Irma is a Category 5, with sustained 185-MPH winds and people in her cone of uncertainly are bracing for impact.

Hurricane Irma is expected to impact Puerto Rico shortly before taking a turn for the U.S. mainland before eventually making landfall in Florida sometime this weekend, that’s when you’ll see the arrivals and departures board at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut turn from green to red.

Ingrid Gabrick is flying to Fort Myers, Florida ahead of Irma to make sure her property is ready.

“You can’t get any gas, you can’t get any groceries. The last hurricane I rode out there it wasn’t even a direct hit to Fort Myers and I couldn’t get any gas way ahead of the storm,” said Gabrick.

Up first, Puerto Rico. Home to many Springfield residents like Grisel DelGado.

“We are keeping up with the news to see how bad it is at the place where we are supposed to go to make sure it’s safe. We are just preparing for what is going to happen over there,” explained DelGado.

New World Travel in Springfield told 22News many flights and cruises are canceled. Clients are re-booking. Others are heading to Puerto Rico immediately.

“The biggest problem with the island is the lines go down, the electricity goes down, the phones are out, the water is bad, people start to panic. Then they want to really get there. So just give it time,” explained New World Travel Manager Doreen Coakley-Rodriguez.

Coakley-Rodriguez told 22News there’s a chance that carriers could lower to price of flights to Puerto Rico after the hurricane in an effort to get volunteers to the island to provide aid.