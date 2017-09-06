Bill would make presidential candidates release tax returns

BOSTON (WWLP) – Presidential candidates could be required to publicly disclose several years of their tax returns to appear on the Massachusetts ballot, if lawmakers pass a state proposal.

The state’s election laws committee heard from the public Wednesday on the bill, which would require candidates to submit their three most recent years of tax returns to the Secretary of State’s Office, in order to appear on the primary ballot in Massachusetts.

If they make it to the general election, candidates for president and vice president must then publicly disclose five years of federal income tax returns.

“The president of the United States has far more authority over our economy, far more authority over the tax code, than any of us,” Secretary of State William Galvin said.

There is also a group campaigning for a 2018 ballot question that would also require candidates to disclose their tax returns.