Big Papi to attend Thunderbirds game for “David Ortiz Night”

Red Sox legend to be saluted in November 11 game

Anthony Fay and Sy Becker Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2013, file photo, Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz laughs with teammates in the dugout after hitting a double for his 2,000th career hit, in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a lot of excitement at the MassMutual Center on November 11 for the Springfield Thunderbirds game against the Laval Rocket, but possibly the most-watched athlete won’t be putting on skates at all.

Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa announced Wednesday that Red Sox legend David Ortiz will be making a special appearance at the game, for what is being labeled “David Ortiz Night.” The game’s first intermission will be entirely devoted to the legendary designated hitter.

Costa said that it is a big idea that they had been talking about for a long time. He said that other popular promotions, including free parking on game nights, will continue for the upcoming season, which begins next month.

Team officials expressed confidence that the November 11 game will be a sell-out. Tickets for that game, and other Thunderbirds games, are available at springfieldthunderbirds.com.