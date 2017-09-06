Baker: Learn before you leap into online lottery

BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker wants to scout out other states’ experiences before investing political capital in the idea of sanctioning online lottery products in Massachusetts.

Treasurer Deborah Goldberg has insisted that online gaming needs to be part of the State Lottery’s future, but the idea has not gained much traction outside of the state-run gambling enterprise.

After meeting with Goldberg behind closed doors for about 45 minutes on Tuesday, Baker responded to a question about online lottery by saying he wants more information on how they have fared in other states. The governor did not stake out a position for or against online lotteries.

“I think it depends to some extent on the nature of the program model and how it would work and what the consequences would be for retailers and others here in the Commonwealth, and I think there are now a number of states that have run online lotteries for a while and we have real-life experience in other states,” Baker told reporters.

He said, “The most important thing that oughta happen at this point is we oughta find out what’s happened in the other states. Has it had a big impact on local retailers or not? Has it changed the nature of the players in the game? Has it increased revenue? What has been the impact of running an online lottery? And I think those are questions at this point we can now answer because we have a bunch of states that have run online lotteries for a while.”

Goldberg has not extracted a firm position from the governor on online lottery either. The Brookline Democrat has said she and the Swampscott Republican governor have talked about online lottery “often” but she could not say whether the governor supports the move.

“We’ve been very clear for several years now what the Lottery needs,” Goldberg said at a recent meeting. She said, “I don’t want to wait until we no longer have the level of profits we have, I would like to be more proactive. But that doesn’t seem to be happening.”

The Senate on a 22-17 vote one year ago approved an amendment to a jobs bill that would have allowed the state to sell online lottery products, but that provision did not survive negotiations with the House. Jennifer Flanagan, who sponsored the online lottery amendment last year, left the Senate to become Baker’s appointee to the Cannabis Control Commission.

Convenience store owners and others who sell Lottery tickets across the state have warned that giving customers an online option would damage their business and could create other problems. Stores benefit when Lottery customers visit to buy tickets, and pick up other products.

Baker said studying the impacts of online lottery in other states would benefit everyone.

“I think that would make everybody certainly more informed with respect to the way this conversation goes and how this debate gets handled,” Baker said.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, New Hampshire became the fifth state to authorize online lottery sales.

Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky and Michigan have already legalized lottery sales online, according to the organization.

Online lottery is one of a wave of issues facing the Legislature involving technologies that have disrupted traditional commerce.

Baker and the Legislature agreed to a law regulating app-based ride services that are competing with traditional taxi industries and are now trying to reach consensus on a bill that would regulate owners of short-term rentals who are using technology to compete with the traditional lodging industry.