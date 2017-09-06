Bake sale helping disabled victims of Hurricane Harvey

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baked goods are on sale at the Center for Human Development in Springfield, but this is no ordinary bake sale. The money raised will be used specifically to help disabled people whose lives have been uprooted by Hurricane Harvey.

Pedro Acevedo is one of CHD’s clients who lives at the Meadows House for the disabled in Southwick. He baked many of the treats that are up for sale.

“People are sad, everything is very sad,’ Acevedo said.

The Meadows House clients’ willingness to help comes as no surprise to longtime staff member Brittany Chobot. She told 22News that she can only imagine what disabled Texans are going through.

“It’s very hard, I’ve been in their field for 13 years, and seeing struggles and what they go through without a disaster is troubling. As much as we can do, we want to help them as much as we possibly can,” Chobot said.

The way that these baked goods have been selling, CHD hopes to send the money to Texas by the end of the week.