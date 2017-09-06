Author who sees race-intelligence link speaks at Harvard

Harvard University students Anwar Omeish, of Fairfax, Va., center, and Salma Abdelrahman, of Miami, right, chant slogans as they protest a scheduled speaking appearance of author Charles Murray on the campus of Harvard University, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Cambridge, Mass. Murray, who co-wrote a book discussing racial differences in intelligence, touched off a boisterous protest earlier in 2017 at Vermont's Middlebury College. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — An author who co-wrote a book discussing racial differences in intelligence and touched off a boisterous protest this year in Vermont is speaking at Harvard University.

A small gathering of students demonstrated at the Cambridge, Massachusetts, campus Wednesday evening as the speech by political scientist Charles Murray got underway.

Murray co-authored the 1994 book “The Bell Curve” and has said his views are misunderstood.

His speech last March at Vermont’s Middlebury College prompted a demonstration that involved up to eight masked people. A Middlebury professor suffered a neck injury during a subsequent physical confrontation. Dozens of students were disciplined.

Murray’s Harvard appearance is sponsored by the Open Campus Initiative, a student-run group that advocates free expression.

The Southern Poverty Law Center labels Murray a white nationalist. He denies it.

 

