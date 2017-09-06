Attorney General certifies initiative petitions for the 2018 ballot

BOSTON (WWLP) – More than a dozen initiative petitions received certification from the Attorney General Wednesday, and are now one step closer to making it onto the 2018 ballot.

State-funded abortions, raising the minimum wage and setting hospital patient limits are just a few of the 21 petitions that you could vote to approve or deny on the 2018 ballot.

Ballot campaign workers and volunteers must now gather nearly 65,000 signatures before their question can make it onto the 2018 ballot.

Several similar proposals are also being considered by the legislature in addition to the ballot petitions. One would require candidates for U.S. president and vice president to publicly disclose their tax returns.

“It’s really very important that as a state that has had this long, proud history of disclosure that we lead the way for states again,” said Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin.

The Attorney General certified multiple petitions that would give you a break from the state’s six and a quarter percent sales tax. Now campaign leaders will have to decide which proposal they hope to take to voters.

Massachusetts retailers are pushing to get a question on the ballot that would reduce the state sales tax to 4.5 or 5 percent. President Jon Hurst of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts said the association pick the question that has “a combination of educating the voters and also really bringing those voters who are also consumers back into investing in our economy, not in someone else.”

Hurst told 22News the Retailers Association of Massachusetts will consult members across the state to find out which proposal would help businesses and consumers most.

The petitions still have a long way to go. Campaigners have until early December to submit the required 65-thousand signatures to the Secretary of State.