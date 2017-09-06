Amherst Charter Commission looking to change town’s form of government

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – After a year and half of meetings and gathering information, The Amherst Charter Commission is recommending a change to the town’s form of government.

It’s been run by town meetings for 80-years. “Amherst For All” wants to replace the town’s 240-elected town meeting members, with a 13-member town council.

Johanna Neumann, chair of Amherst For All, told 22News, “We would have decision making that would be year round. That would be more simple to deal with challenges, as they arise. I would much more be able to hold two council members accountable for their votes, compared to the 24 town meeting members that supposedly represent my interest now.”

The groups want all residents to be heard, through ward meetings, public forums, and an election website for all candidates. Another change, would be moving election day from March to November to improve turnout.

Amherst residents will vote on the charter commission in March.