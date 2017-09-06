Activists protest Trump decision on deportation protections

BOSTON (AP) — Immigration activists have filled the halls of the Massachusetts Statehouse to protest President Donald Trump’s plan to end protection against deportation for young immigrants.

Wednesday’s protest — organized by the advocacy group Centro Presente — was called to deliver letters to Senate President Stan Rosenberg and House Speaker Robert DeLeo, both Democrats, and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

The activists thanked the three for pushing back against Trump’s plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but said more needs to be done to protect those targeted by Trump’s decision.

A protester said when Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Trump’s decision it sounded like he was talking about a different species instead of immigrants.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey joined other Democratic attorneys general Wednesday in suing the Trump administration over the plan.