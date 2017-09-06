9 employees of Connecticut Valley Hospital face charges after allegedly abusing patient

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A total of nine people are facing charges after they allegedly abused a patient at the Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown.

On Tuesday, the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad with the DMHAS Police began executing arrest warrants for staff members at the Whiting Forensic Division of the Connecticut Valley Hospital on O’Brien Drive. The staff members were accused of abusing a patient there, according to police.

After the abuse was discovered, the patient was relocated and the staff members were placed on administrative leave, according to officials.

Police arrested 39-year-old Carl Benjamin of Hamden on Friday around noon. He is facing six counts of cruelty to persons, six counts of disorderly conduct. His bond is $75,000 and he will appear in Middletown Superior Court on September 7th.

They also arrested 49-year-old Mark Cusson of Southington on Friday around 11 a.m. He is facing eight counts of cruelty to persons and eight counts of disorderly conduct. His bond is also $75,000 and he will be in Middletown Superior Court on September 7th, as well.

Officers also arrested 43-year-old Gregory Giantonio of Deep River on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.. He is facing three counts of cruelty persons and three counts of disorderly conduct. He is being held pending his arraignment.on September 6th at Middletown Superior Court. His bond is $75,000.

On Tuesday night, police say they arrested six additional people in connection to the investigation.

According to officers, 48-year-old Clayton Davis of Hartford is facing five counts of cruelty to persons and five counts of disorderly conduct. He was arrested on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. His bond is $25,000 and he will appear in Middletown Superior Court on September 7th.

Also arrested was 39-year-old Bruce Holt of Columbia. He is facing two counts of cruelty to persons and two counts of disorderly conduct. He was arrested on Tuesday night around 5:15 p.m. His bond is also $25,000 and he will appear in Middletown Superior Court on September 7th.

Robert Larned, 45, of Hebron is facing five counts of cruelty to persons and five counts of disorderly conduct. Officers arrested Larned at 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday. He has a $25,000 bond and will appear in court in Middletown on September 7th.

Police say 45-year-old Willie Betea of Middletown is facing two counts of cruelty to persons and two counts of disorderly conduct. Bethea was arrested around 7:35 p.m. and has a $25,000 bond. Bethea will appear in court in Middletown on September 7th.

Enfield resident Seth Quider, 34, is facing six counts of cruelty to persons and six counts of disorderly conduct. Quider was arrested around 8:50 p.m. and has a $75,000 bond. Quider will also be in court in Middletown on September 7th.

Officers arrested 48-year-old Lance Camby of New Britain around 10:05 p.m. Camby is facing five counts of cruelty to persons and five counts of disorderly conduct. Camby has a bond of $75,000 and will appear in Middletown Superior Court on September 7th.

It is unclear if police anticipate more arrests.

