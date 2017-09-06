2018 ballot initiatives awaiting AG Healey’s approval

BOSTON (WWLP) – More than two dozen ballot initiatives have been filed, and the groups behind them are now waiting for Attorney General Maura Healey to make a decision.

If Healey gives these proposals the “OK,” they’ll begin moving forward with proposed questions for the 2018 Massachusetts ballot by collecting voter signatures.

Nearly 30 proposals are up for consideration on the 2018 ballot, but it is likely that fewer than 10 of the proposals will make it on the final one.

Two questions are already set to be on the ballot. The first question calls for a repeal to the state’s transgender non-discrimination law. The second is a constitutional amendment, known as the Fair Share Amendment, which would impose a four percent surtax on incomes over $1 million.

Raising minimum wage and lowering Massachusetts sales tax are also potential initiatives for the 2018 ballot.

If these petitions are certified, campaign volunteers and workers will need to collect close to 65,000 signatures by December, before questions end up on the ballot.