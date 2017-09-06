101st Big E celebration kicks off with community breakfast

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s just nine days left until the Big E, and fair organizers are getting ready.

Wednesday morning’s Eastern States Exposition Community Breakfast kicks off the 101st Big E.

Last year, almost 1.5 million people attended the centennial celebration, but this year marks the beginning of a new era.

Coming up at the Big E stage is a variety of entertainment, including a new country music festival and a masters of music competition series. Some groups playing this year are The Village People and Smash Mouth.

At the avenue showplace, you can check out “Camel Kingdom,” which features the endangered dromedary camel. There are only 1,000 of them left in existence.

Of course, we can’t forget the food!

One of the more notable items on this year’s menu is the new BBQ brisket sundae, which combines apple crisp, mashed potatoes and pulled pork.

You can also make a stop at the V-one vodka cocktail bar for a new deep fried pina colada martini, or to really feed your sweet tooth, go for the Belgian waffle sandwich. It’s two waffles with ice cream in the middle!

The Big E runs from September 15 to October 1.