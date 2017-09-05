Woman robbed outside Springfield bank

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 24 year-old woman was robbed outside a Springfield bank, where she was going to make a deposit Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that the victim is the assistant manager of a Chicopee gas station. At around 10:40 A.M., she went to the TD Bank at 1360 Carew Street to make a deposit. She was carrying a bank bag and texting on her phone, when the suspect grabbed the bag and ran off toward the nearby Big Y store.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 35 years old. He is about 5’5” tall and has a medium build. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt.

Police attempted to track the suspect using a dog, but were unable to find him.

The victim of the robbery was unhurt.