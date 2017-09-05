Westfield State students participate in 8th annual “Helping Out Our Town” day of service

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 150 college students in Westfield kicked off the fall semester by giving back to their community.

Tuesday was the 8th annual Helping Out our Town (HOOT) Day of volunteering at Westfield State University. Students painted, gardened, cleaned, and performed other community service activities at a variety of businesses and organizations throughout the city.

HOOT Day began in fall 2010 as a Circle K community service program.

Circle K Club President, Madison Babula, told 22News, “There’s definitely no better feeling than giving back to your community and stuff like that. And I think it’s also important for students who are first years to definitely get to know their surrounding community, get to know Westfield better, and this is the perfect event for them.

