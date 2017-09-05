Water main break on Longhill St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A large water main break in Springfield has closed down a portion of a road in the city’s forest park neighborhood.

Springfield Police Lt. Jessica Henderson told 22News the break on Longhill Street happened around midnight. Due to the size of the break, the road has been closed between Leete and Edgeland Streets.

Crews are working to repair the break, but police haven’t said how long that’ll take. If you use Longhill Street to get to work or school, plan on giving yourself extra time or use an alternate route.