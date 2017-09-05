Trump ends the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program

(NBC News) The Trump administration has announced it’s rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or “DACA”, set up to allow immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children to stay in the country.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the decision Tuesday morning.

The White House will give Congress six months to come up with an alternative to the plan, put in place by former President Barack Obama.

DACA blocked deportation for so-called “dreamers,” young immigrants brought here illegally by their parents, while they work or attend school.

“This is all I’ve known,” says DACA recipient Vania Galicia. “I want to continue to fight for this because it is my home.”

Nine states had threatened to sue the administration unless it ended the program by Tuesday.

