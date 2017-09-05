This Season on The CW

(CW) – The CW’s new season begins the second week of October!

On Monday, October 9, SUPERGIRL is back (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the thrilling new drama VALOR (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

is back (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the thrilling new drama (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). THE FLASH races back for its fourth season Tuesday, October 10 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the third season premiere of DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

races back for its fourth season Tuesday, October 10 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the third season premiere of (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). RIVERDALE returns on its new night Wednesday, October 11 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the delicious high drama of the all new DYNASTY (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

returns on its new night Wednesday, October 11 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the delicious high drama of the all new (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). On Thursday, October 12, SUPERNATURAL (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) makes its season 13 debut paired with ARROW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) on its brand new night.

(8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) makes its season 13 debut paired with (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) on its brand new night. On Friday, October 13, The CW’s Golden Globe winners are back-to-back, with the season premieres of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) and JANE THE VIRGIN (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

