The end of DACA?

(NBC News) Immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children may no longer be protected from deportation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to announce an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or “DACA” program on Tuesday.

President Trump has indicated he intends to end the program, which began under President Obama, but plans to give Congress time to work out the details.

The Obama order protects as many as 800,000 immigrants, known as “dreamers,” many of them now adults.

Talk of ending DACA has drawn sharp criticism.

“We’re not criminals, we’re not thieves, we’re not rapists like the President had said when he began his campaign. We’re pretty much just here for a better future for ourselves, for our families,” says dreamer Jose Martinez.

“They are contributors, and the last thing we’d want to do is kick them out of this economy,” says Jared Bernstein of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Nine states have threatened to sue to end DACA, and Republicans are split on the issue.

