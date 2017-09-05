CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – This Swamp Cake is actually applesauce cake, but if you use really thin homemade applesauce sometimes it “swamps” in the middle. You can fill in the swamp with frosting! Tinky Weisblat, the Diva of Deliciousness from TinkyCooks.com, showed us how to make it.

Swamp Cake

Ingredients:

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) sweet butter at room temperature

1/2 brown sugar, firmly packed

1/4 cup white sugar

1/2 cup applesauce

1 egg

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cloves

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1 cup flour

1 cup raisins

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour an 8-inch-square pan.

Cream together the butter and the sugars. Add the applesauce. Beat well; then beat in the egg. Beat in the baking soda, salt, and spices. Stir in the flour, followed by the raisins.

Spoon the batter into the pan, and bake until the cake tests done, about 25 minutes. Cool and eat plain or frosted.