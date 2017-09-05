Strong to severe storms possible, mainly Tuesday evening

(WWLP) – It’s a 22News Storm Team Weather Alert Day due to the chance for a few strong or severe storms Tuesday afternoon and especially during the evening.

Much of the day will be dry, warm, humid and breezy.

TIMING:

Afternoon: Very isolated pop-up storm possible

Evening: Scattered to Widespread storms and showers

Overnight: Showers, Storms Lose Intensity

THREATS:

Gusty winds that could cause damage

Lightning

Heavy rain that could cause street flooding

Lower risk of small hail

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES:

