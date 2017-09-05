Strong to severe storms possible, mainly Tuesday evening

Wind, lightning and heavy rain will be the main concerns

By Published: Updated:

(WWLP) – It’s a 22News Storm Team Weather Alert Day due to the chance for a few strong or severe storms Tuesday afternoon and especially during the evening.

Much of the day will be dry, warm, humid and breezy.

TIMING:

  • Afternoon: Very isolated pop-up storm possible
  • Evening: Scattered to Widespread storms and showers
  • Overnight: Showers, Storms Lose Intensity

THREATS:

  • Gusty winds that could cause damage
  • Lightning
  • Heavy rain that could cause street flooding
  • Lower risk of small hail

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES:

  • Stay with 22News as we continue to update timing and potential intensity of this evening’s storms
  • Download the FREE 22News Storm Team Weather App
More Information:
– Local Forecast – Severe WX Text Alerts
– Temperatures – Severe WX Email Alerts
– Weather News – WWLP 22News WX App
– Interactive Radar – Live Area Webcams
Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar
Live Radar
Live Radar
Severe Threat
Severe Threat
Western Mass
Western Mass
New England
New England