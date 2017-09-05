Strong to severe storms possible, mainly Tuesday evening

(WWLP) – It’s a 22News Storm Team Weather Alert Day due to the chance for a few strong or severe storms Tuesday afternoon and especially during the evening.
Much of the day will be dry, warm, humid and breezy.
TIMING:
- Afternoon: Very isolated pop-up storm possible
- Evening: Scattered to Widespread storms and showers
- Overnight: Showers, Storms Lose Intensity
THREATS:
- Gusty winds that could cause damage
- Lightning
- Heavy rain that could cause street flooding
- Lower risk of small hail
PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES:
