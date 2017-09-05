Roadwork continues in Springfield; Closures scheduled

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day is over, which means roadwork in western Massachusetts will pick back up again Tuesday.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is installing new water pipe this week within the intersection of State and Dearborn Streets. Delays can be expected in that area from 7:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday over the next two weeks.

The ongoing I-91 Viaduct Project will also be affecting traffic this week.

Temporary Exit 7-6 on I-91 South will be closed from Tuesday through Thursday from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night. Crews there are installing joints between sections of the I-91 viaduct.

East Columbus Avenue will be closed during the day from 6:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday as part of the I-91 Viaduct Project as well.

MassDOT is asking that you take extra time to get where you need to go during the construction, and to be patient as these projects are completed.